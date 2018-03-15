Port Charlotte man accused of voyeurism in Publix bathroom

A 23-year-old man accused of hiding in a women’s bathroom was arrested Wednesday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Erik Allen Sockwell, of Port Charlotte, was caught by a manager in a bathroom stall at the Publix Super Market on South Mccall Road, deputies said. He faces a charge of video voyeurism.

“If you go into a place thinking you’re safe and there’s a guy peeking, I mean that’s disgusting,” shopper Carolyn Brenton said.

The incident happened in January and an investigation found 13 photos on Sockwell’s phone that depicted pants pulled down, deputies said. Evidence suggests this was an isolated incident.

“It’s inappropriate, it’s wrong and anyone who says otherwise needs to go away for a very long time,” shopper Peter Ide said.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who may have experienced something similar to report it to authorities.

Sockwell received a $10,000 bond.