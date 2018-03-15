10 early signs, symptoms of Alzheimer’s

There are 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s, a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, every individual could experience one or more of the following signs in a different degree:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life. Challenges in planning or solving problems. Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure. Confusion with time or place. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships. New problems with words in speaking or writing. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps. Decreased or poor judgment. Withdrawal from work or social activities. Changes in mood and personality.

For more information, click here.