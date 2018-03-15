Fort Myers
10 early signs, symptoms of Alzheimer’s
There are 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s, a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, every individual could experience one or more of the following signs in a different degree:
- Memory loss that disrupts daily life.
- Challenges in planning or solving problems.
- Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure.
- Confusion with time or place.
- Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships.
- New problems with words in speaking or writing.
- Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.
- Decreased or poor judgment.
- Withdrawal from work or social activities.
- Changes in mood and personality.
For more information, click here.