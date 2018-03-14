Suspect arrested in Fort Myers carjacking, armed robbery

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a carjacking at a PDQ restaurant and an 7-Eleven armed robbery incident on Monday, March 12.

Collin Martin was taken into custody after leading officers on a high speed chase that started on I-75 at mile marker 118, officials said.

Martin was charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, driving without a license and six outstanding warrants, officials said.

According to Crimestoppers, detectives were able to confirm Martin’s involvement with the Monday morning carjacking and armed robbery. Martin received two additional charges, carjacking and armed robbery.

Martin is currently being held without bond.

MORE: Fort Myers carjacking and robbery suspect at large



Writer: Emily Ford