Stray bullet goes through Golden Gate Estates home

A stray bullet went through an occupied home Saturday in Golden Gate Estates, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

A father was teaching his teenage son how to shoot in their backyard gun range when a bullet flew through a nearby home, the report showed.

Mark Jackson and his family were inches away from being hit by the bullet, the report showed. But no one was injured.

“When you’re sitting in your house you don’t expect something to come into your home or close to it and it was terrifying,” Jackson said. “It’s almost mind boggling how far it traveled, I mean several hundred feet.”

In a similar case, a stray bullet from a neighbors yard hit 14-year-old Deborah Ladesma in the hand in February 2016.

“It’s like I got shot in my own living room. I can’t believe it,” Ladesma said.

Both the Jackson and Ladesma family believe something needs to be done.

State law bans people from shooting in high populated areas, but that only applies to one acre lots. Most lots in the Golden Gate Estates area are usually larger.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office encourages going to a professionally-controlled gun range. The sheriff’s office said you can be held civilly liable if you injure someone else.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Katherine Viloria