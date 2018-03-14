Rhode Island woman, 65, killed in Boca Grande crash

A 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday in a crash on Gasparilla Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Katherine Imbrie, of Barrington, Rhode Island, was riding her bicycle around 1:03 p.m. on the west shoulder of Gasparilla Road, approaching Gulf Shores Drive, according to the FHP. She then fell from her bicycle and into the path of a Toyota SUV.

All lanes of Gasparilla Road were blocked at the intersection for several hours, but it’s unclear when the road reopened.

Writer: Rachel Ravina