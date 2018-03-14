Red tide hits Collier County beaches during spring break

Students on spring break are doing their best to enjoy vacation as red tide is still plaguing Collier County beaches.

Dead fish and respiratory irritation have been reported on Tuesday from Barefoot Bach south to South Marco Beach, according to the county’s website. Red tide impacts are a continued possibility through Friday at Collier County beaches.

“It’s kinda gross like I don’t wanna go in the water,” beachgoer Caroline Walsh said. “It’s kinda a bummer because I’m on spring break and I feel like I’m getting sick.”

The county utilizes a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration contractor and their own park rangers to cleanup dead fish on Barefoot Beach.

“The past three weeks I’ve noticed dead fish on the beach,” beachgoer Tammy Vanolden said. “Today it’s windy so the smell isn’t as bad, but when you do breathe it in you go home and you feel awkward in your chest.”

The next sampling is scheduled for Thursday. To report dead fish or red tide symptoms call Collier County Pollution Control at 239-252-2502.

Below are the most recent red tide results as of Monday:

Barefoot Beach – HIGH

Vanderbilt Beach – LOW

Seagate – LOW

Naples Pier – MEDIUM

South Marco Beach – HIGH

Big Marco Pass – MEDIUM

Caxambas Pass – MEDIUM

Goodland – VERY LOW

CR 951 Boat Ramp – VERY LOW

Red tide updates are available on the Red Tide Hotline at 239-252-2591.

Latest red tide map:

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria