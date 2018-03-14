Police search for two suspects involved in car burglary

Police are searching for two women who stole credit cards and personal identification from a parked car.

The victim parked her car near a friend’s house on Summerlin Rd. and unloaded purchases from a trip to the store, according to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers. A few minutes later, the victim watched a dark four door sedan approach.

Two women wearing hooded sweatshirts were in the sedan. One exited the sedan and reached into the victim’s unlocked car and took her handbook with credit cards and driver’s license, said Crimestoppers.

Within the hour, the suspects tried to use one of the stolen cards at a Bank of America ATM on S. Cleveland Avenue, said Crimestoppers. A little while later, the suspects used a stolen card at a Walmart on S. Tamiami Trail in Estero.

1 of 4

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestopppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.