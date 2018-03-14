New device could help Immokalee residents still feeling effects 6 months after Irma

A new device could soon help Immokalee residents picking up the pieces six months after Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida.

Residents, like Rudy Tercero, of Immokalee, said his mobile home did not have straps to anchor to the ground.

After Irma, a code enforcement was implemented requiring residents to have straps on their mobile homes.

“The straps are designed from the mobile home to roll over,” said Immokalee Fire Chief Michael Choate. “Straps like that it’s up the individual owner of the mobile to ensure that those straps are in place.”

However, homes built prior to 2006 are not required to have straps. It could cost thousands of dollars for those interested in upgrading to a newer trailer.

Choate said he prepared for a variety of circumstances after the hurricane swept through Immokalee.

“We were hopeful — but we were prepared for loss of life,” Choate said.

There were 68 structures destroyed in Immokalee, according to Choate, and many of the displaced families are living with relatives while their homes undergo repairs.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Rachel Ravina