NCH Hospital patient loses $10K wedding ring and needs your help

Kathy Lehockey remembers it as one of the happiest days of her life –

Renewing her vows with her husband two summers ago.

But now the memory is soured because the ring he gifted her is missing, “Do I think im ever gonna see that ring again… No,” Lehockey lamented.

Her husband John Lehocky said, “She called and said my ring is gone. I said what ring, she said my wedding ring.”

In the beginning of February, Lehockey went to nch north hospital for a life-threaning emergency.

She says she was in and out of consciousness during her stay and had to be transported to NCH downtown. When she got settled into her new room she realized it wasn’t on her finger. Staff shook all the linens looked under the bed, nothing.

Lehockey wears another ring from her and her husbands first wedding.

She says the one missing is valued at $10,000 and it’s not the money she’ll miss the most, but the memories that came with it.

The naples police department is still investigating.

We emailed and called the hospital for a response but have not heard back

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

