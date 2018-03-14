Naples martial arts coach accused of sexually assaulting minor. Mugshot of Marcel Goncalves via Collier County Sheriff's Office.
Naples

Naples martial arts coach accused of sexually assaulting minor

Published: March 14, 2018 1:00 PM EDT

A 31-year-old martial arts coach accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested Tuesday, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Mugshot of Marcel Goncalves via the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcel Goncalves, of Naples, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor approximately 16 or 17 years old multiple times at his home on Arbourwalk Circle and again at the Fight Sports Gym on Trade Center Way, the report showed.

Deputies attempted to locate Goncalves on March 9, but he was at a martial arts match in California, the report showed. When confronted by deputies on Tuesday, Goncalves confessed to having sexual intercourse with a minor and stated “he does not know what is wrong with him.”

Goncalves is facing charges of sexual assault, the report showed.

Reporter:Britni McDonald
Writer:Katherine Viloria
