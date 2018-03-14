Law enforcement swarms Punta Gorda store after person finds, turns in grenades

There was a heavy law enforcement presence Wednesday afternoon after two grenades were turned into a store on Tamiami Trail, the Punta Gorda Police Department said.

The grenades were turned into Higher Power Outfitters — on 1826 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Boca Grande Boulevard — to be destroyed by a person cleaning out a home, according to police.

The scene was cleared just before 3 p.m. and the grenades were deemed safe, police said. The grenades are being transferred to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad facility to be destroyed.

PLEASE SHARE: Expect to see police activity around Higher Power Outfitters (located at 1826 Tamiami Trail near the… Posted by Punta Gorda Police Department on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina