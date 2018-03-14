Large house fire on Fort Myers Beach remains under investigation

Investigators are still looking into the cause of a massive fire that scorched a home Tuesday evening on Delmar Avenue.

Three people escaped the fire but were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with unknown conditions, according to fire officials. A family pet was killed in the fire.

Nearby residents said the fire quickly spread from the front room to the entire second floor and there were many items covering the lawn, making the home a fire hazard from the start.

“They stored various flammables under the house. The house was a mess. Code has been here,” nearby resident Ron Fleming said. “The house itself is at least 60 years old, it’s made out of wood.”

Investigators are still looking into a cause and if the fire is suspicious.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

