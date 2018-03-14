Gov. Rick Scott to stop in Fort Myers to discuss tax cuts across state

Gov. Rick Scott is expected to speak Wednesday in Fort Myers to highlight tax cuts across the state.

Scott will discuss the $10 billion in taxes cut for Florida families and job creators during his time in office, according to a press release. Taxes have been cut nearly 100 times, including $500 million in tax cuts during the most recent legislative session.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at Stevens Construction on 6208 Whiskey Creek Drive.