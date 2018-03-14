FILE: Gov. Rick Scott addresses the Florida delegation during the 2016 Republican National Convention. (Stan Chambers Jr./WINK News)
Fort Myers

Gov. Rick Scott to stop in Fort Myers to discuss tax cuts across state

Published: March 14, 2018 10:59 AM EDT

Gov. Rick Scott is expected to speak Wednesday in Fort Myers to highlight tax cuts across the state.

Scott will discuss the $10 billion in taxes cut for Florida families and job creators during his time in office, according to a press release. Taxes have been cut nearly 100 times, including $500 million in tax cuts during the most recent legislative session.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at Stevens Construction on 6208 Whiskey Creek Drive.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media