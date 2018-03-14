Foods with surprising benefits

We’ve all heard the phrase, “You are what you eat.”

Well, more and more research is revealing there’s truth to that statement. Below are some foods to eat that have surprising benefits.

Food … food … food … it’s everywhere you look! Why not load up on what will benefit your body? First up: almonds. A study published in nutrition reviews found they help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Next: try berries.

Vasanti Malik, PhD, a Research Scientist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health explained, “Blackberries, blueberries, these are all types of fruits that contain anthocyanin.”

A Harvard study found older adults who eat lots of blueberries and strawberries are less likely to suffer from cognitive decline. Dark Chocolate is also good because it contains ingredients that help menstrual cramps. Avocados can be useful in treating high blood pressure, and researchers found nutrients in the fruit were also able to stop oral cancer cells from growing. You might also want to sip on green tea.

One study found those who drank five cups a day were 20 percent less likely to get stressed than those who had less than one cup. Mushrooms contain two antioxidants that scientists say could boost your health and fight aging. And cinnamon is being studied as a way to boost metabolism and help type-two diabetes.

Oily fish, like salmon, is another food with serious health benefits. It’s rich in vitamins A and D and has been shown to help symptoms of arthritis. Fish oil supplements, combined with a low-fat diet, have also been found to slow prostate cancer progression.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Author: IVANHOE NEWSWIRE