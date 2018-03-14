Facebook message leads cops to stolen vehicles in Cape Coral

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries after a victim discovered information about his stolen car on Facebook.

Two cars were reported stolen and others were burglarized Tuesday, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

One of the victims received a Facebook message from someone who had seen his car at the Walmart on Pine Island Road, police said. Officers located the stolen car around 2:30 p.m. behind the Walmart and also recognized two other cars that were reported stolen.

One of the cars was occupied by a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys, police said. The teenagers were arrested and face charges of grand theft auto, grand theft and burglary of a vehicle.

The teenagers will not be named due to their ages.

Writer: Katherine Viloria