Collier ranks 2nd in state as SWFL shows mixed marks on health report

Collier County was ranked as the second best county in the state in overall health, according to a report released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin.

The annual rankings in the report are based on how long people live in a county and how they feel while they’re alive, according to the report.

“We hope that the release each year of new information will allow every county in Florida and every county around Fort Myers to reassess what’s going on and re-up the energy,” said Donald Schwarz, of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

St. John’s was ranked first in overall health while Union County was ranked 67th.

Below are the rankings for the following Southwest Florida counties:

Charlotte County: 27th

Collier County: second

DeSoto County: 37th

Glades County: 52th

Hendry County: 32th

Highlands County: 40th

Lee County: 11th

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Rachel Ravina