SWFL crews provide tips to keep homes safe amid brush fire season

Residents learning how to protect their property became a greater concern for crews as two brush fires burn in Collier County.

Jorge Aguilera, assistant chief of North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District, urged residents to remove vegetative fuel and create barriers around homes.

“These fires seem to go obviously in the way the winds going so if they have a continuous line of fuel as the wind spreads it as the ashes spread fire will continue to move forward,” Aguilera said.

Watch the segment above as WINK News reporter Hannah Vogel drove along with Aguilera with tips to keep your home safe during brush fire season.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina