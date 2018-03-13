Man arrested in hit-and-run cover-up to face judge Tuesday

A man arrested in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Adam King will make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Dan Sinclair, 50, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and perjury in relation to the crash. He will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

18-year-old Adam King was hit and killed by a drunk driver in June of 2016 while riding his motorcycle on Colonial Boulevard. A judge sentenced Adam Costello to 10.5 years in jail Monday for that deadly crash.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft