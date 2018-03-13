Lee county students who participate in ‘National School Walkout’ could face consequences

Students at Fort Myers High School plan to participate in the National School Walkout Wednesday to protest gun violence.

The National School Walkout is expected to take place at 10 a.m. in every time zone and will last 17 minutes, a minute for each student and faculty killed in the shooting on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Lee County School District said schools aren’t participating in the national event and those students who leave class could face suspension.

“Quite frankly we’re scared, those kids that got shot were just like us,” Fort Myers High School junior Yasmine Benselmen said.

Benselmen feels most of her classmates share that same nervous feeling and want to do something to change that.

“We can’t hope for something to stop and not do anything and wish for change without doing anything, nothings gonna happen that way,” Benselmen said.

The Lee County School District sent a memo to parents saying they expect students to stay in class tomorrow, but some students said that won’t stop them.

“I don’t wanna get shot, I want something to happen, I want something to change,” Benselmen said.

Collier County students will not be on campus Wednesday as they are on spring break this week.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Katherine Viloria