Estero daycare reports suspicious vehicle

A suspicious car was seen driving by a daycare several times off of Cypress View Drive within the last two weeks.

Employees of the Lamb of God Daycare in Estero reported on Feb. 22 a man driving suspiciously near their school to law enforcement, and it happened again last week.

In the wake of the deadly Parkland shooting, neighbors said it’s important daycares and schools report anyone acting suspicious.

“Anytime you see stuff like that you should get the police involved so they can do their job,” Estero resident Joseph Hager said. “In the world we live in today we have to protect our kids and yourself too for that matter because you just never know.”

Daycare employees told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office they’ve tried to confront the man twice, but he covers his face and speeds away. No parents or employees recognize the man or the car.

The sheriff’s office are doing area checks around the daycare. There are no current suspects.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

