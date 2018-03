Dump truck fire shuts down SB I-75 Tuesday

UPDATE: The inside and center southbound lanes of I-75 opened around 10:00 a.m.

Southbound I-75 at MM 164 was shut down following a truck fire and multiple accidents on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m.

The road is shut down at Exit 167, Harborview Road, until engineers can assess the road damage.

Reporter: Kristin Sanchez