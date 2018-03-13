Deadly crash blocks portion of Gasparilla Road on Boca Grande Island

A bicicylist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon that shut down a portion of Gasparilla Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:11 p.m. on Gasparilla Road at Peekins Cove Drive, according to the FHP. All lanes of Gasparilla Road are blocked at the intersection.

The bicyclist was traveling southbound on the paved shoulder of Gasparilla Road and the vehicle was in the travel lane, but it’s unclear how the crash happened, State troopers said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene, according to State troopers. The crash is under investigation.