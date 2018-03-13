Commissioners vote on medical marijuana dispensaries in Collier County

Collier County is just one vote away from banishing medical marijuana dispensaries within county lines.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to write a code change that would allow dispensaries to open in any location a pharmacy could, as long as it’s not within 500 feet of a school.

The code change needs four votes to pass and only received three. Commissioners are expected to vote on that code change again.

If the vote remains 3-2, commissioners said the ban will remain permanent.

Commissioners also voted Tuesday to potentially allow a company to grow marijuana near Immokalee — that vote still needs State approval.

Watch the video above for more information as WINK News reporter Kelsey Kushner talks to some Southwest Florida residents who said a ban would be unconstitutional.

