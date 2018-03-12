SWFL misses out on ’10 best family beaches for 2018′

Vacation website Family Vacation Critic lists their top 10 family beaches for 2018, but no Southwest Florida beaches make the cut.

The site took into account what they say matters to families most “clean sand and surf; lifeguard supervision and/or other safety measures; restrooms; showers; and nearby attractions, accommodations and dining.”

Clearwater Beach – Clearwater Beach, Florida

A beach that never feels too crowded there’s plenty to do just a few steps off the beach. “When it’s time for a break from the sand and surf, head to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to visit Winter the Dolphin — yes, the dolphin who inspired ‘Dolphin Tale!'” according to Family Vacation Critic.

Coney Island – Brooklyn, New York

Known for hot dogs and amusements, Coney Island has something for everyone and a short trip to New York City. Family Vacation Critic said, ” On the 3-mile-long beach, you’ll find calm waves, lifeguard patrol, and the availability of showers and restrooms.”

Coronado Beach – Coronado (San Diego), California

We especially love the shallow tidal pools that form along the beach! Add local accommodations, attractions and dining — including two new restaurants — and you’ve got a classic California beach vacation.

Gulf Shores Main Public Beach – Gulf Shores, Alabama

For a state not normally known for its small 32 miles of beach makes the list. A high achievement with so little to work with. “Off of the beaches, Gulf Shores offers a fabulous array of family activities, from rides, games and delicious food at Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s (Jimmy Buffet’s sister) to hiking, biking and Segway-ing the Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park.” according to Family Vacation Critic.

Massengale Park – St. Simons Island, Georgia

Offering nice fine sand there’s a lot to do only a short walk from the shore. Family Vacation Critic says Massengale Park, “..offers restrooms, outdoor showers, shaded picnic areas, grills, lifeguard patrol in the summer months, and a playground.”

Virginia Beach Oceanfront – Virginia Beach, Virginia

A beach that’s been experiencing a revitalization is making big strides with the addition of a zip-line, distillery and an array of dining options. Family Vacation Critic says their favorite part is JT’s Grommet Island Park, a beach designed for those with special needs.

Old Orchard Beach – Old Orchard Beach, Maine

The only beachfront amusement park in New England is another beach that offers something for everyone. Family Vacation Critic says it offers, ” roller coasters (including a new one in 2018!) for teens to a carousel for little ones. Other diversions include mini-golf and beach shacks serving fresh “lobstah” rolls.”

Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida

A beach that almost always makes every top 10 list for best beaches. With sugary fine sand and blue watters and a relaxing atmosphere it offers an excellent getaway spot. The beach offers concessions, kid-friendly activities and plenty of things to do off the beach in nearby Sarasota.

Surfside Beach – Surfside Beach, South Carolina

According to Family Vacation Critic Surfside is “the first certified autism-friendly destination in the world. This means staff at most area hotels, attractions and restaurants are trained and certified by the Champion Autism Network.” There’s also wheelchair access with beach wheelchairs available, lifeguards on duty, and if you want something more to do Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is only a short drive away.

West Beach (Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore) – Gary, Indiana

Very different from your typical caribbean or tropical beach. Calmer water than most beaches can induce a more relaxing atmosphere. Although the water might be a bit chilly! According to Family Vacation Critic, ” Indiana Dunes could soon become Indiana’s first national park and the country’s 60th.”

Writer: Derrick Shaw