Port Charlotte bust nets approx. 4.7 pounds of pot; 1 arrested

One person was arrested in connection with a drug bust containing approximately 4.7 pounds of marijuana, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dwight Lee Nobles, 63, is facing charges of cultivation/manufacture of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Unit served a warrant to a home and detached garage on the 4400 block of Sturkie Avenue and detained Nobles.

The following items were seized by the sheriff’s office:

Twenty-eight potted cannabis plants

Approximately 400 grams of cannabis in four Ziploc bags

Approximately 39 grams of cannabis seeds inside a plastic baggie

Approximately three grams of cannabis inside a plastic baggie

Approximately three grams of cannabis inside a plastic baggie

An orange and blue smoking pipe with a cannabis grinder

Writer: Rachel Ravina