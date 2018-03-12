Dwight Lee Nobles, 63 (Photo via Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
PORT CHARLOTTE

Port Charlotte bust nets approx. 4.7 pounds of pot; 1 arrested

Published: March 12, 2018 2:04 PM EDT
Updated: March 12, 2018 2:05 PM EDT

One person was arrested in connection with a drug bust containing approximately 4.7 pounds of marijuana, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Photo via Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Dwight Lee Nobles, 63, is facing charges of cultivation/manufacture of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Unit served a warrant to a home and detached garage on the 4400 block of Sturkie Avenue and detained Nobles.

The following items were seized by the sheriff’s office:

  • Twenty-eight potted cannabis plants
  • Approximately 400 grams of cannabis in four Ziploc bags
  • Approximately 39 grams of cannabis seeds inside a plastic baggie
  • Approximately three grams of cannabis inside a plastic baggie
  • Approximately three grams of cannabis inside a plastic baggie
  • An orange and blue smoking pipe with a cannabis grinder
Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media