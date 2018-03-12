Mother of Adam King says her son finally got justice after 2 arrested for his death

Standing in her front yard with her son’s ashes around her neck, Tracy Miller says she’s more at peace now than she’s been in a long time.

“Costello was the person that killed Adam. But I didn’t feel that it was complete justice until Sinclair was arrested. Now it’s complete. Now my son can rest in peace. I can start to heal,” Miller said.

Her son—18-year-old Adam King—was hit and killed by a drunk driver in June of 2016 while riding his motorcycle on Colonial Boulevard.

A judge sentenced Adam Costello to 10.5 years in jail Monday for that deadly crash.

Costello claimed someone stole his truck. But surveillance video and social media posts showed Costello had spent the day on a “mini pub crawl” with his friend Dan Sinclair.

“All I can say is I spent time with him earlier in the day, that’s it. Beyond that I don’t know anything,” Sinclair said at the time of the incident.

Sinclair also said that he had no knowledge of the crash and continued his candidacy for Lee County Supervisor of Elections.

“Sinclair has been so horrible to my family since this happened. Lying, and lying, and lying. Calling me names and calling my son the kid on the crotch rocket,” Miller said.

But a SWAT raid of Sinclair’s home and a two-year investigation finally led to an arrest Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and perjury.

“It was just so satisfying to see him put in handcuffs today,” Miller said.

She adds that it’s the closure she’s been waiting two years for.

“It doesn’t change anything. God, it doesn’t change a thing,” Miller said. “You know, I’m always going to have a broken heart. Maybe I’ll be able to get closer to Adam now that the fight is over.”

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown