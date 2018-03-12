Man takes plea deal, gets 10.5 years in deadly 2016 Fort Myers hit-and-run

A man accused of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run took a plea deal and was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison Monday.

Adam Costello, 43, pleaded no contest for failing to remain at a crash involving a death and tampering with evidence.

Adam King was killed in June 2016 while riding his motorcycle at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Summerlin Road, just ahead of the Midpoint Bridge.

Costello faces 10.5 years in prison for failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving a death and five years for tampering with evidence. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Writer: Rachel Ravina