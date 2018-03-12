Fort Myers carjacking and robbery suspect at large

Detectives are looking for a suspect in a convenience store robbery and carjacking that happened in Fort Myers on Monday.

After closing the PDQ restaurant at 12499 S. Cleveland Ave., the victim and a co-worker were in a car talking when the suspect approached, according to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers. A man wearing a grey and white bandana pointed a gun at the couple and said he didn’t want to harm them but demanded the car. The two individuals got out of the car, giving it over to the suspect.

They followed the stolen 2010 grey Honda Insight in the co-worker’s car, headed northbound on S. Cleveland Ave. and then southbound onto S. Cleveland Ave.

Approximately an hour later, an armed robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven located at 19911 Ryffel Way. The suspect was a man between 5’10 and 6’0 wearing a white and grey bandana covering his face. He fled the store in a grey 2010 Honda Insight believed to be the same car stolen from the PDQ, according to Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the armed suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.