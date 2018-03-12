Former Cape Christian Fellowship pastor accused of stealing $15K

A pastor investigated for stealing from his own church used to work in Cape Coral.

Cape Christian Fellowship says they’re working with Cape Coral Police Department over allegations Jeff Countryman stole from them.

The church didn’t live stream their sermon online this past weekend as they usually do – they had an important message only for their followers.

Shannon Treece of Cape Coral said, “Church is like anywhere else, sin happens.”

Countryman was first accused of stealing $15,000 from the church he was leading in Clearwater.

“As much as they’re on a pedestal, they do make mistakes. So how they respond and how people at our church respond, it matters.” Treece said.

Cape Christian church says they’re now working with an attorney due to the seriousness of allegations against Countryman.

The alleged financial frauds were highly sophisticated – so sophisticated that they were not even discovered in a financial audit conducted by an outside CPA firm.

Cape Christian worshippers say church leaders have taken the initial steps to hold Countryman accountable.

“We want to make sure we do hold people accountable. That’s a huge piece of this and I’m sure our church leaders will do that. Treece said, adding “How do we improve our systems and how do we improve, even, who we are in this work

WINK News reached out to Countryman for comment and have not heard back. Police say more on this case will come in the coming days.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

