FGCU women’s basketball tips off tournament play Saturday

After beating Jacksonville to claim the ASUN Conference title and a bid to the NCAA Tournament Sunday, the FGCU Eagles are facing an uphill battle in their first matchup of tournament play.

MORE: FGCU Eagles hope to do some damage in NCAA Tournament

The women’s basketball team comes in as a 12 seed and will face Missouri March 17 at 3:30 p.m. The winner of that game will go on to face the winner of Stanford-Gonzaga.

12 seed @FGCU_WBB will face Missouri Saturday at 3:30 in Stanford, California. pic.twitter.com/EJETwbhPcr — Andrew Keesee (@AKeeseeWINK) March 12, 2018

MORE: FGCU women’s basketball headed to tournament after win Sunday

The FGCU men’s basketball team narrowly missed a tournament berth last weekend, when they lost in the ASUN Conference title game.

The men’s team will play in the NIT as a 7 seed. They face Oklahoma State on March 13 at 9 p.m.

Writer: Erica Brown