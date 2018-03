Portion of MLK Jr. Blvd. reopens following crash in Fort Myers

A portion of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard reopened Monday afternoon following a crash, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The road was shut down for approximately one hour and happened near Rock Fill Road, according to police. Traffic was being diverted onto Michigan Avenue to avoid the crash scene near Fleamaster’s Flea Market.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown