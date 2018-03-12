4 arrested in Fort Myers drug bust

Four people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a home on Royal Palm Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said Monday.

Seneca Edison Jr., 20, face a charge of possession of marijuana under 20 grams, Shanquasia Harris, 23, also faces a charge of possession of marijuana under 20 grams and Montel Stallworth-Smith, 23, faces a charge of obstruction of justice, according to police. Renny Armstrong, 25, faces charges of obstruction, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia

Police served a search warrant around 5 p.m. Friday to a home on the 3000 block of Royal Palm Avenue in reference to illegal drugs. Officers within the Gang Suppression Unit, Special Enforcement Division and SWAT participated in the raid.

Two men, later identified as Armstrong and Stallworth-Smith, attempted to flee but were later apprehended, police said.

There was approximately 447 grams of marijuana, 0.5 grams of cocaine and 27 grams of methylone were taken, according to police.

Writer: Rachel Ravina