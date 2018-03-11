Motorcyclist dies on US 41, bikers plead with drivers to stay alert

On Sunday afternoon, an SUV collided with a motorcycle, bringing traffic to a crawl and leaving witnesses stunned in south Fort Myers.

Jeff Avery works at a motorcycle shop right across the street from the crash on South Tamiami Trail and Michael G. Rippe Parkway.

“Like anything it’s like oh God no. Don’t let it..not again. Not another motorcyclist,” Avery said.

“By the time I turned my head and came around the corner, the accident had already happened. I didn’t see how it happened but we could see it was a motorcyclist and we could see a body in the middle of the intersection,” Avery added.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Crews blocked off all northbound lanes and diverted drivers onto Michael G Rippe Parkway. Businesses like Hurricane Cycle couldn’t do anything but look on as the vehicle’s tires nearly swallowed the framework of the bike.

“People are just not paying attention. Traffic is doubled and triple what it normally is. Add that to an inherently dangerous intersection, it’s bad. It’s just bad all away around especially if you’re a motorcyclist,” Avery said.

And as investigators dig for clues as to what caused this accident, motorcyclists like Avery can only keep sending this message to drivers:

“Everybody please, pay attention to motorcyclists out there. They don’t have all that metal to protect them. There’s no such thing as a fender bender on a motorcycle,” he said.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcyclist.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown