Man dies after his ladder falls on live power line

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident Sunday at 18511 Docs Lane in Alva.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed a man working on a ladder was seriously hurt when it fell against a power line. He fell off the ladder and CPR was performed.

The man was identified as Daniel Cruz-Gomez. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cruz-Gomez was employed with Southern Gardens Citrus.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown