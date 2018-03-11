FORT MYERS

FGCU women’s basketball headed to tournament after win Sunday

Published: March 11, 2018 5:08 PM EDT
Updated: March 11, 2018 6:31 PM EDT

The FGCU women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament with their win over Jacksonville Sunday.

They are also the 2018 champions of the ASUN conference.

The final score was 68-58.

 

Writer:Erica Brown
