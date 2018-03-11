Writer:Erica Brown Published: March 11, 2018 5:08 PM EDT Updated: March 11, 2018 6:31 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended FGCU womens hoops to face Lipscomb in A-SUN semi final Charlotte County economy benefits from sports tourism FORT MYERS FGCU women’s basketball headed to tournament after win Sunday Published: March 11, 2018 5:08 PM EDT Updated: March 11, 2018 6:31 PM EDT The FGCU women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament with their win over Jacksonville Sunday. They are also the 2018 champions of the ASUN conference. The final score was 68-58. Writer:Erica Brown SHARE