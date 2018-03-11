FGCU Eagles hope to do some damage in the NCAA Tournament

Only one team could claim the trophy that comes with the ASUN Tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. And FGCU came out on top.

Championship contenders FGCU and Jacksonville were familiar foes, and since the Dolphins knocked off the top-seeded Eagles in the title game in 2016, FGCU says this was also a chance for some payback.

It was a tough challenge, but with a final score of 68-58, FGCU women’s basketball won the ASUN title. FGCU clinched a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in seven seasons.

“I’m excited! Being the (seniors) last time on our court, why not win a championship and go home with a big smile on our faces? You know I got a couple scratches and bruises that’ll probably hit me tomorrow, but we won, so all those bruises are worth it!” said senior guard China Dow.

Coach of the Eagles, Karl Smesko, said it was one of the most physical games the Eagles played all year.

“It’s always a challenge for us, and you know, I’m just really proud of our effort from these ladies winning this tournament,” Smesko said. “Every time we’ve been in the (NCAA) tournament, the first round we’ve been really competitive, and hopefully…you know, I think this team’s good enough to win games in the NCAA tournament.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown