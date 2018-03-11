Deadly crash blocks portion of US 41 in south Fort Myers

A crash killed at least one person Sunday afternoon and blocked a portion of U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. and blocked the intersection of U.S. 41 and Michael G. Rippe Parkway, according to the FHP.

Traffic heading northbound on U.S. 41 is being directed onto Metro Pkwy. One lane (left lane) is blocked for traffic heading southbound.

Writer: Rachel Ravina