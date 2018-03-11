Brush fire prompts closures within Big Cypress National Preserve

A brush fire burning prompted closures Sunday in the Big Cypress National Preserve, the National Park Service said.

The Anhinga Wildfire has burned 3,019 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to park officials.

The following areas and trails will be closed:

Pink Jeep, Gator Head and Bear Island campgrounds

Bear Island Grade trail

Perocchi Grade trail

Bear Island campground road

Within the closed areas, hiking, hunting and camping is prohibited, according to park officials.

Aviation and ground resources dispatched to extinguish the flames burning palmetto, pine and cabbage palm foliage, park officials said. Crews are working to limit the fire’s growth south of Bear Island Grade, west of Turner River Road and Perocchi Grade, north of Interstate 75 and east of State Road 29.

It’s unclear what caused the fire but it’s under investigation.

Private lands in the designated area will stay open, but residents should excercise caution and call 239-719-0241 to notify the fire duty officer of entry.

Writer: Rachel Ravina