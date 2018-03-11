2 dead, 1 rescued in New York City helicopter crash

At least two people were killed and one person rescued after a helicopter crashed in New York City’s East River, authorities said. The aircraft — a Eurocopter AS350 — went down near Roosevelt Island around 7 p.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Six people were aboard chopper when it crashed, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. One person was rescued by a tugboat and five others were “recovered by divers,” it said.

The pilot freed himself from the chopper, but the others were unable to free themselves, FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news conference Sunday evening. Divers with the city’s police and fire department were able to free the passengers, he added.

Three of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition and two were declared dead at the scene, Nigro said.

The helicopter that went down is consistent with the kind of helicopter often used for aerial tours in the city, an FAA official told CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave.

A federal source briefed on the response told CBS News the helicopter is registered to Meridian Consulting out of Kearny, New Jersey. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is sending a team to investigate the crash Monday morning.

This social media video appeared to show the moment the chopper crashed into the river.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

The helicopter reported an engine failure during a the mayday call to air traffic control, according to audio posted to liveatc.net. The audio revealed that the helicopter was upside down in the water as rescue boats arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.