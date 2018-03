93X Taco Fest to bring eats, entertainment to Fort Myers

Southwest Florida residents can sample a variety of tacos Sunday at 93X Taco Fest.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St.

There will be live music and $2 tacos from various Southwest Florida eateries.

Admission costs $10 and proceeds benefits Caleb’s Crusade, an organization dedicated to supporting children battling pediatric cancer.

