Lions Club Shrimp Festival kicks off on Fort Myers Beach

The 60th Annual Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival is back to celebrate the wonders of the sea this weekend.

The festival will take place from 9 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lynn Memorial Park on 950 Estero Boulevard.

There will be fun for the whole family including a parade, queens pageant, shrimp-eating contest and many food vendors.

For more information, click here.