Fort Myers dental care event reaches maximum capacity

No more patients will be accepted at the fourth Florida Mission of Mercy event Saturday afternoon after it reached maximum capacity.

Lee County residents were offered free dental checkup thanks to the Florida Dental Association Foundation Friday and Saturday at the Lee County Civic Center.

The value of care completed was over $1.5 million and over 1800 patients were able to be seen by a dentist.



