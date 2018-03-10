Details emerge about victims of California veteran home shooting

Details are emerging about the three women who were killed by a patient who had been kicked out of their Northern California treatment program.

They were identified as The Pathway Home Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48; Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales, 29, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with the discovery of four bodies, including the gunman. He was identified as Albert Wong, 36, a former Army rifleman who served a year in Afghanistan in 2011-2012.

Golick’s father-in-law, Bob Golick, said in an interview that she had recently expelled Wong from the program.

Golick was the top psychologist at the nonprofit home, which treats combat veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan.

She called her husband, Mark, around 10:30 a.m. to say that she had been taken hostage, Bob Golick said.

Mark didn’t hear from her again, Malick said.

New England Cable News reports Loeber got her Master’s Degree in social work at Boston College. She was also an affiliate relations manager at the media outlet prior to pursuing her degree.

Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn called the tragedy, “senseless,” and says Loeber was a gifted student “passionate about serving veterans.”

According to her bio on PsychArmor, Gonzales received her Doctor of Psychology degree from Palo Alto University in 2003. She later completed a postdoctoral fellowship “where she focused on working with veterans with PTSD, caregivers, and couples.”

Gov. Jerry Brown ordered flags flown at half-staff at the capitol in memory of the victims.

“These brave women were accomplished professionals who dedicated their careers to serving our nation’s veterans, working closely with those in the greatest need of attention after deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan,” The Pathway Home said in a statement.

President Trump expressed his condolences on Twitter.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation in Yountville and mourn the loss of three incredible women who cared for our Veterans. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

Investigators were still trying to determine when and why Wong killed the three women at The Pathway Home, a nonprofit post-traumatic stress disorder program at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville in the Napa Valley wine country region.

Author: CBS News