Crews work to extinguish brush fires across SWFL

Crews worked to extinguish the 10,500-acre Faka-Union brush fire in the Picayune Strand State Forest, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Faka-Union fire was 75 percent contained as of 12 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said.

The Anhinga Wildfire, a separate fire, in the Big Cypress National Preserve was at 518 acres and five percent contained as of 11:16 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said. The fire prompted road closures in the area and all recreational use including hiking, hunting, and camping will be prohibited.

Lee, Hendry and Charlotte counties are experiencing high fire danger levels, according to the Immokalee Fire District. Collier County was in a moderate fire danger level.

FIRE RISK: “Moderate” fire danger level for Collier County today 03.10.18. – Please use caution with any outdoor burning activities. pic.twitter.com/NTtpzmjW25 — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) March 10, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria