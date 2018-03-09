Residents fearful of massive Collier fire

As crews continue to battle a 10,000 acre fire in Collier County, Jean Hunt says she’s ready to evacuate in case it gets too close.

“The other night it looked pretty close, so I fixed a bag for the cat,” Hunt said.

And since the fire broke out, she says she’s stayed inside to avoid the smoke.

“You try not to go outside if you don’t have to go outside, because it’s horrible to breathe. You can almost smell it inside the house, that’s how bad it is,” Hunt said.

Officials say the fire started out as a 400 acre controlled burn last weekend. But the winds kicked up and the fire escaped the boundary lines.

“I’m just upset because it was a controlled burn supposedly and it got out of hand, and I can’t understand why they can’t control it if they know what they’re doing,” Hunt said.

Nearly a week later, and thousands of acres are burned. Hunt says she wants officials to get it under control.

“It’s a little frightening. You don’t know if you go to sleep tight at night or not,” she said.

Another fire is currently burning in the area of I-75 on Alligator Alley. Officials say the fire is about 300 acres and only five percent contained. They say they will keep I-75 open until the smoke gets too much to drive safely.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown