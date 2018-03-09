New medical facility in Estero to help with overcrowding issues

Denise Smyder started experiencing an excruciating hernia recently, but had to travel either to Fort Myers or Naples for emergency treatment.

“I had to have emergency surgery,” Smyder said. “With the amount of people down here, you need more hospitals, you need more facilities.”

But a new facility in Estero could help many residents living in between the two cities. It also has a 24-hour emergency center.

“This will help this community from having to travel far distances,” said Dave Kistel, the Lee Health Facility & Support Services Vice President. “We’re really excited for the community and to show off this facility.”

There will be over 50 exam rooms and 16 in the emergency department, which will help with the overcrowding issues seen during the recent flu season.

“It’s crazy down here this time of year, so hopefully our flu season next year won’t be quite so bad,” Smyder said.

Lee Health says that the next step includes getting state approval to add impatient beds to the site—all to accommodate the area’s fast-growing population and medical needs.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown