New 24-hour ER to open in Estero

A new medical center with a 24-hour emergency room is being built in Estero.

The new facility will address a need for closer emergency care in Southern Lee County. Currently, Estero residents have to travel 30 minutes to NHC in Naples or 30 minutes in the opposite direction to HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers.

The medical center is being built at the corner of Coconut Road and Health Center Boulevard.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at the construction site to discuss whether the facility is capable of meeting the current demand. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

