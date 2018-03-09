Former Cape Coral mayor found not guilty of ethics violation

Former Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki was found not guilty Friday of an ethics violation.

An ethics commission in Tallahassee found no probable cause to believe Sawicki violated any state statues, according to State Ethics Public Information Officer Kerrie Stillman.

“The Commission adopted the recommendation of the Advocate, finding no probable cause. It was a unanimous decision,” Stillman said in a statement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched an investigation in the summer of 2017 in regards to an ethics complaint.

Former City Councilman Richard Leon called on the state ethics commission to investigate Sawicki in August 2016, accusing her of accepting gifts — including a $3,500 diamond ring and a lease for a $47,000 Audi — from a city vendor.

The gifts came from Brian Rist, president and CEO of the parent company of Storm Smart Industries, which has sponsored the city’s Red, White, and Boom event on the Fourth of July. The gifts came while Rist and Sawicki were romantically involved, he said.

The FDLE never said whether the investigation is linked to that ethics complaint.

Sawicki took to Facebook Friday morning to address the results of the investigation and later released a formal statement:

Ethics Commission just voted! NOT GUILTY on all charges! Where’s my apology former Councilmember Richard Leon, current… Posted by Marni Sawicki on Friday, March 9, 2018

“I’m excited to finally be able to put this behind me and move on. It’s unfortunate that a small group of residents including current and former Councilmembers chose to focus on my personal life instead of the needs of the city they were elected to oversee. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” Sawicki said.

