Florida Senate passes anti-sexual harassment bill

The Florida Senate passed a bill aimed at preventing sexual harassment in government.

The bill passed unanimously on the last day of the 60-day legislative session. It still needs to be passed by the House, which last week passed an ethics bill that has similar sexual harassment language.

The Senate bill requires all government agencies develop anti-harassment policies and a procedure for reporting and investigating complaints.

It also requires lobbyists to read House and Senate ethics policies and to comply with them. The chambers’ leaders, the governor or Cabinet members can suspend or revoke lobbyists’ registrations if they violate the ethics policies.

