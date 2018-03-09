FORT MYERS

FYZICAL First aims to get you healthcare appointments in a fraction of the time

Published: March 9, 2018
Updated: March 9, 2018 9:03 AM EST

Whether it’s bumps, bruises, or broken bones, injuries are an inevitable part of life. But you should never have to wait days on end to see a doctor or specialist, especially when you are in pain and desperate for help.

That’s where a brand new Southwest Florida program, “FYZICAL First” can help you get an appointment in a fraction of the time. Mike Drumm with Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center joined us with Matt DiMauro to explain how FYZICAL is putting the “CARE” back into healthcare.

